Get Up Close and Personal With the Latest Tech Innovations

Technology has revolutionized the world of consumer products, but the retail industry is still struggling to catch up. Due to the outdated system, it can take years for a device to find its way to the shelves, especially if the company is a new one. Here to disrupt the traditional retail model is b8ta, a company whose flagship store in Palo Alto, California specializes in the Internet of Things. The founders, who are Nest alums, are bringing today’s most innovative products into a physical space where consumers can interact with hardware, staff members can assist with product tours, and brands can gain market insight through an online dashboard.
Excluded from brick-and-mortar retail spaces, young tech companies have relied on websites and crowdfunding platforms to sell units, but this cuts the tactile dimension of product discovery out of the equation. At b8ta, customers can not only engage with products ranging from the Boosted Board to the Oura Ring, but they also benefit from product tours conducted by trained staff members. Real-time information about inventory, reviews, and price comparisons eliminates the need for showrooming.
With b8ta’s proprietary software stack, brands have unprecedented access and control over how their merchandise performs on the floor, whether it be through in-store A/B testing or a flash sale. A partnership with RetailNext provides data about foot traffic and engagement so that companies can make informed marketing, pricing, training, and inventory decisions. Brands can affect changes from a simple online dashboard, and these adjustments sync throughout the store with notifications to staff.
Visit the store at 516 Bryant Street, Palo Alto, California, or find b8ta online.