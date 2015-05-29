View Photos
Get Ready for Dwell on Design 2015
By Allie Weiss –
Watch an incredible time-lapse video of the show floor being set up.
Friday through Sunday, America's largest design showcase will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Here, see the show floor coming to life in a time-lapse video! You can still register for the show; get your tickets now! Today, May 29, Nate Berkus, the Artistic Advisor for LG's Studio Line will be joining the stage at 4:30 p.m.. At 6 p.m., world-renowned cofounder and creative director of Moooi Marcel Wanders will join Dwell founder Lara Deam on stage for the keynote conversation. See you there!
