Let Your Creativity Soar at This Eclectic Hotel With Tents, Tepees, Yurts, and Trailers
By Melissa Dalton
El Cosmico, a self-described "bohemian nomadic" hotel in Marfa, Texas, encourages guests to "pause from the modern world."

Sited on 21 acres just outside of Marfa, Texas, is where you will find the alluring destination of El Cosmico. Created by hotelier Liz Lambert in collaboration with design firm Lake/Flato and Jack Sanders of Design Build Adventure, this desert lodging houses an array of restored vintage trailers, tents, yurts, and tepees. 

With the only Internet connection being available in the lobby, guests are encouraged to digitally disconnect and become inspired via the multiple on-site creative workshops. Scroll ahead for a peek inside some of the unique accommodations.

Trailers are available in various sizes and feature a king or queen bed with an additional twin bed/sofa. The space also has an indoor bathroom/shower, as well as AC/heater and a deck.

Inside this trailer, the blue shower and floor contrast warmly with the birch interior.

Each trailer has an eclectic mix of decor, combining simple and custom furnishings with colorful textiles from around the world.

Custom outdoor furniture sits on the decks of each trailer.

This trailer features hot-pink laminate countertops, which work nicely with the surrounding woodwork.

The bright, custom upholstery in this banquette mixes beautifully with the otherwise neutral color scheme.

Another peek inside a vintage trailer.

Here is a look at one of the 21 safari tents. Each one is 120 square feet and comes with wooden floors and durable canvas walls/doors.

There are also five teepees on the site, each equipped with a fire pit.

More so, El Cosmico features two yurts. Each one includes a queen-size bed, writing desk, and sofa, as well as A/C and heat.

Here is a look at the exterior of a yurt with a bespoke door.

Project Credits:

Architect and Builder: Lake/Flato

