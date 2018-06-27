Let Your Creativity Soar at This Eclectic Hotel With Tents, Tepees, Yurts, and Trailers

Sited on 21 acres just outside of Marfa, Texas, is where you will find the alluring destination of El Cosmico. Created by hotelier Liz Lambert in collaboration with design firm Lake/Flato and Jack Sanders of Design Build Adventure, this desert lodging houses an array of restored vintage trailers, tents, yurts, and tepees.

With the only Internet connection being available in the lobby, guests are encouraged to digitally disconnect and become inspired via the multiple on-site creative workshops. Scroll ahead for a peek inside some of the unique accommodations.