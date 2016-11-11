Everything You Need to Know About 6 of Our Favorite George Nelson Pieces

As a designer, teacher, and writer, Nelson saw his work as a series of creative "zaps," which he described as being flashes or sudden realizations that he would translate into design ideas. The first true "zap" occurred in the 1930s when he was studying architecture in Rome. He began traveling Europe in order to interview top architects with the hope of getting his written pieces published. This ended up being one of the best decisions he ever made, as it helped kick off his career.