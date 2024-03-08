Is This $759K Cabin the Wildest Beach House on the Oregon Coast?
Location: 321 Salishan Drive, Gleneden Beach, Oregon
Price: $759,000
Year Built: 1970
Footprint: 1,440 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 0.43 acres
From the Agent: "New to the market is this artistic oceanfront custom home. This freeform design is what makes Salishan one of the leading getaways on the Oregon Coast. Designed by owner and featured in National Geographic’s 1979 issue, this one-of-a kind home features an original wood interior, slate rock and wood floors, as well as a pebble-floored shower. The artistic gas stove is a focal point in the cozy, sunken living area. Other notable features include: slanted walls, crazy unique cubbies, nooks, crannies, and interior ladders. There is a soaking tub on the upper level and an exterior sauna."
321 Salishan Drive in Gleneden Beach, Oregon, is currently listed for $759,000 by Karla Kuhlenbeck of Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.
