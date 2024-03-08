SubscribeSign In
Is This $759K Cabin the Wildest Beach House on the Oregon Coast?View 9 Photos

Is This $759K Cabin the Wildest Beach House on the Oregon Coast?

The topsy-turvy dwelling comes with slanted walls, built-in ladders, and more nooks and crannies than an English muffin.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 321 Salishan Drive, Gleneden Beach, Oregon

Price: $759,000

Year Built: 1970

Footprint: 1,440 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.43 acres

From the Agent: "New to the market is this artistic oceanfront custom home. This freeform design is what makes Salishan one of the leading getaways on the Oregon Coast. Designed by owner and featured in National Geographic’s 1979 issue, this one-of-a kind home features an original wood interior, slate rock and wood floors, as well as a pebble-floored shower. The artistic gas stove is a focal point in the cozy, sunken living area. Other notable features include: slanted walls, crazy unique cubbies, nooks, crannies, and interior ladders. There is a soaking tub on the upper level and an exterior sauna."

The wood-clad home is surrounded by thick vegetation that provides plenty of privacy.

The wood-clad home is surrounded by thick vegetation that provides plenty of privacy.

Is This $759K Cabin the Wildest Beach House on the Oregon Coast? - Photo 2 of 8 -
An original fireplace anchors the sunken living area, just a few steps from the kitchen.

An original fireplace anchors the sunken living area, just a few steps from the kitchen.

Is This $759K Cabin the Wildest Beach House on the Oregon Coast? - Photo 4 of 8 -
Richly textured wood lines the ceilings and walls throughout the interior.

Richly textured wood lines the ceilings and walls throughout the interior.

Is This $759K Cabin the Wildest Beach House on the Oregon Coast? - Photo 6 of 8 -
Large windows dot the slanted walls, framing striking views of the nearby ocean.

Large windows dot the slanted walls, framing striking views of the nearby ocean.

Is This $759K Cabin the Wildest Beach House on the Oregon Coast? - Photo 8 of 8 -

321 Salishan Drive in Gleneden Beach, Oregon, is currently listed for $759,000 by Karla Kuhlenbeck of Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.