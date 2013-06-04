Genius Lighting Design Courtesy of Alexallen Studio

One of our favorite sections of the annual International Contemporary Furniture Fair at the Javits Center in New York is the ICFF and Bernhardt Design Studio , a jury-selected exhibition of prototypes from new designers. Much like SaloneSatellite in Milan, it's meant to introduce up-and-comers to commercial manufacturers in hopes of getting their industrial designs produced. (Case in point, Matthew Plumstead's Clip Tree, which Dwell featured in our October 2012 issue.)

In 2013, one of our favorite ICFF Studio products was the Lightbracket by Alexallen Studio. The duo—Alexandra Burr and Allen Slamic, Brooklyn-based designers who met while studying at Yale School of Architecture—designed the piece as a shelf bracket and under-shelf light combined into one, which is ideal for supporting a shelf above a kitchen counter or desk while illumunating the space below. The lights are available from the studio's online shop for $150 each and come in one of eight colors of braided nylon cords.