Gap House by STORE MUU
By Leibal –
Gap House is a minimal home located in Kanagawa, Japan, designed by STORE MUU.
The house is located in the residential area facing the Sagami Bay. This town has a mild climate and open atmosphere with sea breeze throughout the seasons. On the other hand, the site has different atmosphere of the whole town by surrounded new housing group. The gap creates a continuous internal and external space while effectively utilizing the entire site.
