Game-Changing Ideas for a Sustainable World
For some, Earth Day offers a moment of pause to contemplate sustainability—how we use water, how we generate power, and how we get from point A to point B. But for those shaping the built environment, their thoughts extend past the news cycle to encompass ideas and actions that will impact the next generation. In Designed for the Future: 80 Practical Ideas for a Sustainable World (Princeton Architectural Press, 2015) concepts like transit-oriented developments, solar cities, public spaces, and community investment are highlighted as ways to help preserve the planet.
"We can't give into fatalism, or even pessimisn, just yet," writes author Jared Green. "While we face incredible challenges—with climate change, biodiversity loss, and rising economic inequality at the top of the list—there are glimpses of a more positive, sustainable future here today." We couldn't agree more.