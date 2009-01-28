View Photos
Fuseproject
Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Rich –
In the San Francisco offices of Yves Béhar’s industrial design and branding firm, the work environment suits the work.
With Herman Miller, Béhar designed the fuseproject offices to be collaboration-friendly, with long shared tables and few obstructions to the view across the space, where 29 designers work on such forward-looking projects as LED lighting, tiny Bluetooth headsets, and the One Laptop Per Child machine.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.