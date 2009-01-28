Fuseproject
Fuseproject

By Sarah Rich
In the San Francisco offices of Yves Béhar’s industrial design and branding firm, the work environment suits the work.

With Herman Miller, Béhar designed the fuseproject offices to be collaboration-friendly, with long shared tables and few obstructions to the view across the space, where 29 designers work on such forward-looking projects as LED lighting, tiny Bluetooth headsets, and the One Laptop Per Child machine.

Fuseproject, San Francisco, California

