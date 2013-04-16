Furniture Focus: Busk + Hertzog

Award-winning Danish design team Busk + Hertzog was founded in 2000 by architect Flemming Busk and textile designer Stephan Hertzog. Together, the duo has produced minimalist furniture that combines bold colors, clean lines, and their Danish design heritage. Their work has been on display at the Royal House of Norway, Museum of Modern Art in New York, Norwegian Embassy in Helsinki, and Carnegie Trust. The designers frequently visit places where their furniture is in use to receive further inspiration. "To be allowed to sit in all anonymity and see that our design was actually used, as we had thought, was very large," says Busk. "We are honored to have prices, but we design furniture to be used by all, and therefore find it much more satisfying to meet our products in real life."

The DIDI chair features the simple design and clean lines that are synonymous with Busk + Hertzog's design aesthetic. The Bubbles cushion was inspiried by, you guessed it—bubbles. The unique upholstering technique and the genius construction design has revived the traditional type of furniture and won the duo the 2013 IF Product Design Award. The Camouflage coat rack can be used for its intended purpose or displayed as your own three-dimensional wall creation. The True Love chair was inspired by the classic heart shape. The Coral Stool was inspired by one of natures most beautiful organisms. Me & U is a fun, alternative seating option. The blocky blue Pacific High sofa. The Capri chair features chrome legs and high-quality moulded foam. The Penny Coat stand is unconventional and charismatic.