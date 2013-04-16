View Photos
Furniture Focus: Busk + Hertzog
By Ivane Soyombo
Award-winning Danish design team Busk + Hertzog was founded in 2000 by architect Flemming Busk and textile designer Stephan Hertzog. Together, the duo has produced minimalist furniture that combines bold colors, clean lines, and their Danish design heritage. Their work has been on display at the Royal House of Norway, Museum of Modern Art in New York, Norwegian Embassy in Helsinki, and Carnegie Trust. The designers frequently visit places where their furniture is in use to receive further inspiration. "To be allowed to sit in all anonymity and see that our design was actually used, as we had thought, was very large," says Busk. "We are honored to have prices, but we design furniture to be used by all, and therefore find it much more satisfying to meet our products in real life."
