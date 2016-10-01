From the Show Floor and Beyond: Dwell on Design 2016

Los Angeles is a design lover’s cornucopia. From the Theme Building at LAX to the Eames House perched near the coast, its bumper crop of legendary architecture and homes makes it preeminent among American design hubs. This rich backdrop yields a tremendous creative energy, one that we look forward to revisiting each June when we arrive to host our three-day showcase of ideas that are shaping the modern design world.

Now in its second decade, Dwell on Design Los Angeles returned this year to convene a dialogue about the power of design to make our lives simpler, easier, safer, and more sustainable. It’s a conversation we heard onstage among experts, but also from attendees on the show floor and after hours—a never-ending exchange that we feel is at its finest when it happens face-to-face.



