From the Show Floor and Beyond: Dwell on Design 2016
View Photos

From the Show Floor and Beyond: Dwell on Design 2016

Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell
Our annual conference celebrates the intersection of innovation, progressive thinking, and the power of possibility.

 Los Angeles is a design lover’s cornucopia. From the Theme Building at LAX to the Eames House perched near the coast, its bumper crop of legendary architecture and homes makes it preeminent among American design hubs. This rich backdrop yields a tremendous creative energy, one that we look forward to revisiting each June when we arrive to host our three-day showcase of ideas that are shaping the modern design world.

Now in its second decade, Dwell on Design Los Angeles returned this year to convene a dialogue about the power of design to make our lives simpler, easier, safer, and more sustainable. It’s a conversation we heard onstage among experts, but also from attendees on the show floor and after hours—a never-ending exchange that we feel is at its finest when it happens face-to-face.  


Show Floor

Taking place each June at the Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles, Dwellon Design welcomes an enthusiastic crowd of students, architects, trade professionals, and design aficionados.

Taking place each June at the Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles, Dwellon Design welcomes an enthusiastic crowd of students, architects, trade professionals, and design aficionados.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


This year’s show comprised hundreds of exhibitors who displayed the latest in furnishings, appliances, materials, building systems, and more.

This year’s show comprised hundreds of exhibitors who displayed the latest in furnishings, appliances, materials, building systems, and more.


Resource Furniture, a pioneer in bringing small-space solutions to the American market, showcased pivoting pieces and other design-forward products.&nbsp;

Resource Furniture, a pioneer in bringing small-space solutions to the American market, showcased pivoting pieces and other design-forward products. 


Rows of booths and hangouts presented attendees with points of discovery in the Dwell Outdoor section, which measured more than 30,000 square feet.

Rows of booths and hangouts presented attendees with points of discovery in the Dwell Outdoor section, which measured more than 30,000 square feet.


Fixtures by Hansgrohe included new offerings designed with water conservancy in mind.

Fixtures by Hansgrohe included new offerings designed with water conservancy in mind.


An installation by Marvin demonstrated the window and door maker’s products in a home-like environment.

An installation by Marvin demonstrated the window and door maker’s products in a home-like environment.


The Silicon Valley firm SunPower set up a walk-in experience to educate visitors about their sleek photovoltaic panels.

The Silicon Valley firm SunPower set up a walk-in experience to educate visitors about their sleek photovoltaic panels.


The launch of Dwell’s new digital platform was celebrated in a special area of the show floor.

The launch of Dwell’s new digital platform was celebrated in a special area of the show floor.


Attendees were invited to pose for their very own Dwell photograph, including inside a 1966 Alfa Romeo Duetto Spider.

Attendees were invited to pose for their very own Dwell photograph, including inside a 1966 Alfa Romeo Duetto Spider.


Great houses demand bold fans and lighting—enter Big Ass Solutions, a company that’s never shied away from making a statement.&nbsp;

Great houses demand bold fans and lighting—enter Big Ass Solutions, a company that’s never shied away from making a statement. 


NanaWall bifolding glass walls provide flexible architectural openings for home and commercial projects. &nbsp;

NanaWall bifolding glass walls provide flexible architectural openings for home and commercial projects.  


As one of the most forward-thinking plumbing fixture companies in the United States, Toto is leading innovation and technology in the bathroom.&nbsp;

As one of the most forward-thinking plumbing fixture companies in the United States, Toto is leading innovation and technology in the bathroom. 


Toyota Prius, our ride and drive partner for the show, not only displayed models on the show floor, but also encouraged interested attendees to take one for a spin around the neighborhood.

Toyota Prius, our ride and drive partner for the show, not only displayed models on the show floor, but also encouraged interested attendees to take one for a spin around the neighborhood.



Cooking demonstrations are always popular, and Signature served a variety of dishes to throngs of hungry passersby.&nbsp;

Cooking demonstrations are always popular, and Signature served a variety of dishes to throngs of hungry passersby. 

Speakers

Dwell’s editor-curated speaker series welcomed dozens of thought leaders, including Kelly Sawdon, chief brand officer at the Ace Hotel.&nbsp;

Dwell’s editor-curated speaker series welcomed dozens of thought leaders, including Kelly Sawdon, chief brand officer at the Ace Hotel. 

"Architecture is not moving.
But your directions and
behaviors are always changing."
—Sou Fujimoto, architect

Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, world-renowned for his powerful and lyrical works, kicked off the weekend with his keynote address.

Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, world-renowned for his powerful and lyrical works, kicked off the weekend with his keynote address.


Exploring issues related to universal design is an unwavering focus at Dwell. As part
of this discussion, we invited actor Gary Sinise to speak about RISE, his nonprofit organization devoted to serving the needs of wounded veterans.

Photo by Corporate Close Ups


Christine Martin, cofounder of Decorilla, addressed digital technology’s impact on the industry.

Christine Martin, cofounder of Decorilla, addressed digital technology’s impact on the industry.


Designer Jamie Durie shared popular garden trends.

Designer Jamie Durie shared popular garden trends.