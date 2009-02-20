From the Frank Lloyd Wright School: Taliesin Mod.Fab

The Taliesin Mod.Fab was designed at the western campus of the Frank Lloyd Wright school, in Scottsdale, Arizona. With supervision from Jennifer Siegal of Office of Mobile Design and Michael P. Johnson, among others, the crew created a simple, desert-appropriate house that incorporates myriad sustainable technologies and passive strategies, enabling it to operate completely off the grid. Sliding walls open the interior onto the arid landscape, and solar panels stand next to the house like an industrial sculpture. The building is made to be transportable on a truck, but if you found a spot like the one in these photos, you might just want to park it and stay forever.