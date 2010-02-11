From Stockholm: Snowflakes Tables

Each and every table is unique. Literally. According to its manufacturers, Snowflakes is the world’s first furniture to be both mass produced and one-of-a-kind. The Corian tabletops are cut using a computer program that changes the pattern within set parameters for each table made.

So while every table has six points and the same diameter, no two tables are alike. "It began when I saw fabulous photos by the 19th-century photographer Wilson Bentley at a trade fair," explains Eero Koivisto. "He photographed snow crystals for forty-six years! I became fascinated by his work and studied his book, which was published in 1931 and contained pictures of 2,000 different snowflakes."

The aim with the Snowflakes table is to achieve the same variation as that found in real snowflakes. The table's versatile too, working well alone in tight spaces or grouped together in a myriad of arrangements made more interesting by the three different heights they come in.