From Milan: Q&A with Shigeru Ban

Apart from the fact that the material is the same, how is this design at all related to the Artek pavilion?

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The pavilion was made from extruded material, and the furniture is injection molded, and the quality is different, but the idea is the same—an L profile. With the structure, a single L profile made the roof, walls, and floor—everything. This material is quite difficult because of its fragility—the fiber of the paper is cut quite short, and you can not make a complicated shape out of it. So with the basic L shape, you have a very simple profile. It’s just an L that repeats again and again.

I think it's a very basic chair form, and the shape comes from having one piece as both the leg and back. The goal was to come up with the most simple shape that could be used in an infinite number of ways. To get the right strength needed for the structure we tried different profiles until we arrived at the L we have today.

And that also helped to determine the packaging?

Usually sending a chair is sending air, but minimizing the package into this L makes it more economical. Finally the customer just assembles it himself or herself. "Sustainability" and "green" are fashionable now, but from the beginning of my practice is 1985, I just tried to reduce waste and make as simple a shape as possible. I’m not thinking about a sustainable or green image at all.

How do you see this in the context of the rest of Artek’s products?

I think it's the same spirit with the other Artek products because since the time of Aalto they have been making simple furniture instead of developing the fancy things every year. I think this is very basic furniture.