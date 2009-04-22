From Milan: Q&A with Marcel Wanders

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Amsterdam. That’s where we’re based.

How many years have you been coming here?

The first year I was in Milano was 1985, but I was in school back then.

What has changed in the last year?

I’m not disappointed for the amount of people who are here today. We have a lot of new projects. The most important thing for us is that we decided we didn't want to show prototypes, but rather, products that were ready for the market. So for us that is a huge step—finally after 9 years we get professional. While we have quite a few pieces, we have maybe a few less than any other year, but we hired some more people on the product development side. If people want to have something, they should be able to get it.