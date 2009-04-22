From Milan: Q&A with Jason Bruges

Where did you travel from?

London, England.



How many years have you been coming to Salone?

I’ve been before, but this is my first year exhibiting.



How is this year different from last year? Any changes you’ve noticed?

I haven’t seen anything yet, if I’m honest.



What are you most excited about and why?

I like being in Milan and just happening upon things. I went for a run this morning and came across a camping exhibition with a bunch of crazy tent designs. Who knew?



What drives you crazy about Design Week?

There’s too much to see! And you have to look through a lot to get the real gems.



What are you most looking forward to?

I’m an architect-turned-artist-stroke-innovator, and it’s so interesting, as there’s a real hybrid of people doing the same kind of things—chairs, tables, lights— from such different angles.



What are your plans this evening?

Well, last night we were too tired, so we went for a pizza and a quick beer. Tonight we will be out and about; Going for a run tomorrow will definitely be a little harder.

