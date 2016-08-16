From Jeans to Furniture, Madewell Teams with ABC Carpet & Home

Move over, Christmas in July—since late last month, apparel company Madewell has been releasing new denim goods for 24 consecutive days as part of its "Denim Every Day" campaign, concluding this Thursday, August 18.

Part of the J. Crew family, Madewell is best known for its line of workwear-inspired jeans, and as an extension of that, have launched this project as a way to share 24 playful, "not-your-usual waysto do indigo." While the majority of the daily releases have presented some variant of a clothing item or accessory, we're intrigued by the midcentury-style Limited Edition Denim Chair, a new sartorial spin on ABC Carpet & Home's Alternative Metal Chair.

The limited edition release marks the apparel brand's first furniture collaboration. And why shouldn't denim hug your curves in more ways than one? Just imagine the feeling of a well-worn pair of jeans—on your seat.

Made of recycled metal, soy-based foam, and FSC-certified wood, the chair is available madewell.com for $998 (and comes with a decorative pillow designed by Madewell's creative team, to boot).