From ICFF: MIsewell

How did Misewell come about?



Paul: We actually went to school together at UW Stout for about a three-year overlap, and had always talked about starting our own furniture company. It was finally possible last summer, so here we are.



How long did it take you to create the collection?



Paul: We started designing just last summer, so it was pretty quick. We’ve been putting a lot of time into it, and these are all new pieces we’re showing here.

Did you design everything to be part of a cohesive first collection?



Paul: Not really.



Vincent: The materials that we use— and the processes and techniques— have been around forever, which helps to unify the pieces.



Paul: Our goal is to focus on creating something that’s timeless, and high quality.



Vincent: Durable.

So you’re making furniture that people are going to want to hold onto.



Paul: Using recycled materials is sustainable, but if that material only lasts for two years, then how sustainable is that really? Everything we use can be disassembled and recycled.… but hopefully that will never happen.



Highlight of the show?



Paul: We got the New Designer award, so we’re really happy. We came here with no expectations— just to have fun— and it’s kind of working out.



