From Houseboats to Hummers
By David A. Greene
What recession? Heath Ceramics, the storied Sausalito, California, ceramics studio founded by Bauhaus-trained potter Edith Heath (1911-2005) in the 1940s—and revitalized by new owners Robin Petravic and Catherine Bailey—is opening its first-ever satellite retail store in Los Angeles, just in time for the holidays.
Located on Beverly Boulevard, on the unofficial modern designers' row, the new Heath store is run by L.A. potter Adam Silverman of Atwater Pottery. Though Heath is collected by celebrities, museums, and others who can afford $34 salad plates, the company's craftsmanship is impeccable, its respect for its craftspeople is renowned, and its birth amid the houseboat bacchanals on the slips of Sausalito in the '50s and '60s is an American story that's almost too perfect to be true.
