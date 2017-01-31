From Front to Back, This Toronto Home Literally Merges Heritage and Modernism
From Front to Back, This Toronto Home Literally Merges Heritage and Modernism

By Paige Alexus
Architectural photographer Shai Gil shared a few photos he took of the Bilateral House, a 116-year-old Period Revival home in Toronto that was renovated by Audax in 2016. Though the homeowners wanted it to be turned into a modern gallery-inspired house where they could display their art and furniture collections, the city required that they keep the front half of the structure original. So, Audax sensitively restored the original facade while designing a modern addition for the rear. They connected the two sections of the home by utilizing similar materials throughout, including the addition of black metal.   

While Audax reconstructing the front facade with restored brick, wood trim, and new stucco, they built a fresh modern addition onto the back. They also rebuilt the entire roof to reflect the original design, which ensures that the house still feels like one residence.&nbsp;

The living space that features a freestanding fireplace looks out through a seated window that perfectly frames the yard.&nbsp;

They were able to install a new integrated garage into the front while still preserving the historic facade's character.&nbsp;

