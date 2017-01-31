From Front to Back, This Toronto Home Literally Merges Heritage and Modernism
Architectural photographer Shai Gil shared a few photos he took of the Bilateral House, a 116-year-old Period Revival home in Toronto that was renovated by Audax in 2016. Though the homeowners wanted it to be turned into a modern gallery-inspired house where they could display their art and furniture collections, the city required that they keep the front half of the structure original. So, Audax sensitively restored the original facade while designing a modern addition for the rear. They connected the two sections of the home by utilizing similar materials throughout, including the addition of black metal.
