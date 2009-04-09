Friday Finds 9.4.09

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

I'm in love with these super cool sofa reissues from onecollection. Danish architect and designer Finn Juhl's original Baker and Wall pieces are sculptural, functional, and look just as amazing now as when they were introduced almost 60 years ago.

via Contemporist

Miyoko: Architecture and the City Festival

San Francisco's sixth annual Architecture and the City Festival kicked off earlier this week with the theme Everyday, Design to celebrate the "many smart, ingenious and unexpected ways design impacts our daily lives, unveiling the unseen hand of the designer in everything from civic and institutional works to landscaping and residential design." The monthlong festival includes film screenings, workshops, architecture runs and rides, and two days of home tours, including Park Street Residence featured last week on Dwell.



Aaron: The Flow Kitchen