Friday Finds 9.4.09
Jordan: Finn Juhl Sofas from onecollection
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
I'm in love with these super cool sofa reissues from onecollection. Danish architect and designer Finn Juhl's original Baker and Wall pieces are sculptural, functional, and look just as amazing now as when they were introduced almost 60 years ago.
via Contemporist
Miyoko: Architecture and the City Festival
San Francisco's sixth annual Architecture and the City Festival kicked off earlier this week with the theme Everyday, Design to celebrate the "many smart, ingenious and unexpected ways design impacts our daily lives, unveiling the unseen hand of the designer in everything from civic and institutional works to landscaping and residential design." The monthlong festival includes film screenings, workshops, architecture runs and rides, and two days of home tours, including Park Street Residence featured last week on Dwell.
Aaron: The Flow Kitchen
As we put together our forthcoming Kitchens issue, we at Dwell have been searching high and low for exciting culinary design. As I cruised around the net, I came across the Flow Kitchen, a very cool, as-yet-just-a-prototype design from Studio Gorm. I chatted with principal John Arndt about the project and he told that it came out of some student work he'd done. Though the Eugene, Oregon-based firm has gotten some interest in the Flow Kitchen, they're still figuring out how to best make it. Keep your ears pricked up for when they get all the details right, as this is a savvy design that takes into account everything from a countertop herb garden to a sink-side composter. A perfect idea for a patio, or even installed in a loft, I can easily imagine preparing slow food in a Flow Kitchen.