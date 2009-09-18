Friday Finds 9.18.09

This weekend is going to be great! Several of my favorite artists and on-going collaborators to Dwell are having shows here in SF. Opening Friday September 18th, Tim Tomkinson gives his spin on his favorite childhood movie, Terminator 2, as part of the "Now Playing" show at Gallery 1988. Tim has also just launched a redesign of his website, chock full of amazing and inspiring new work.



Across town on Saturday night, Mike Perry, Andrew Holder, Damien Correll, Justin Fines and Scott Berry are featured in a group show at Giant Robot, "A Small # of Things"

Miyoko: The Big Screen in the Big D

Despite the pain and agony that go along with being a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan, my favorite time of the year has just kicked off: football season. Design Observer had a great post this week, which they teased in their promotional tweet: "Who says design and sports don't mix." The article took a look at the much-hyped, brand-new $1.2 billion Dallas Cowboys stadium...and the scoreboard that caused interference during a punt in last Sunday's game. A good design gone bad by poor instillation. Another great related piece is Wired's exploded view of the stadium that dissects its design with the help of architect Mark Williams. And, as always: Let's Go, Buffalo!

Aaron: Voto Demo

I tweeted this one a little while back, but I still really like it. It's a project by Mexican artist Gustavo Artigas where he surveys visitors to the site Voto Demo to see which Los Angeles architectural landmark they want torn down. I love it as an act of architectural aggression, radically populist urban planning and a crowd-sourced picture of architectural beauty. I voted to destroy the Kodak Center. What would you like to see meet the wrecking ball?



Jordan: In Bb 2.0