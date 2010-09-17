Friday Finds 9.17.2010

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

This week in San Francisco marks the opening of House of Air, a place I will no doubt be visiting on a regular basis. Basically, its a room of trampolines, and lets be honest, what's better than that? If you live near by you should go check it out, play a game of dodgeball in the Colosseum, and bounce of the walls in the Matrix (42 trampolines joined together!)

Hi-tech meets lo-tech in this beautiful reference desk at Delft University of Technology's architecture library made from recycled books. The organization of color gives us an idea of what to do with the hardcovers on our color-coded bookshelves... (via Good )

I cannot get over how cool these paper hats by Naoto Fukasawa are. I don't precisely know how it would be to wear one of the Siwa collection, but I would love to find out. Crinkly paper fedora? Sign me up.

Amanda: Jim Henson on Making Muppets, circa 1969



This week I was charmed by this clip from a 1969 PBS special featuring a very young Jim Henson, explaining the art of puppet making. Intended for children, the clip shows Henson—and a helper guy with a very stoic expression and one heck of a moustache—making adorable puppets out of all kinds of every day household objects. I really miss this guy.