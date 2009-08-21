Friday Finds 8.21.09

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The online design community/retail site Social Designer has a new product up on the site that demands patience of the customer. 500 Colored Pencils is a 20-month subscription service that delivers a pack of 25 pencils to the subscriber each month until the full collection of 500 has been attained. They've also launched a corresponding competition that asks entrants to create either banners for the Web or posters for print that will be used in a promotional campaign to the sale of the product, proceeds from which support UNESCO initiatives to support youth art education. (via Selectism)

Sam: Cat Ladder

Enterprising cat owners get out your bookmarks, feline architecture finally gets its own site.

Alexis: Lomo's Diana Mini Camera

Lomo just introduced their Diana Mini Camera with kick-ass features like half-frames, square format, double exposure and more, all with the ease of 35mm roll film. Gotta love the design and the oversized flash head, very retro. This thing even fits in your pocket! They sell a starter kit with flash for $100, I am so getting one.