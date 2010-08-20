Friday Finds 8.20.2010

Kathryn Roach: Gold Leaf Ecopod

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Made by a father-and-son team in Brighton, England, these coffins are both modern and chic. If I have to go, please send me to my maker wrapped in gold and feathers...Liberace would be so proud! Miyoko: The Secret Histories of Those @#$%ing Computer Symbols Ever wonder what all those symbols on all your gadgets are—and then wonder further where they came from? Wired's Gadget Lab dug up the origin stories of icons like the power symbol, command key, USB trident, and others in this fun roundup of geekery. Jaime: Environment Furniture

I am liking several couches and chairs made by Environment Furniture in Los Angeles. They're made with reclaimed and sustainably sourced wood, manufactured locally in an earth-friendly way, and upholstered in used Levis and vintage army tents dyed with organic inks. The one downer: they're rather spendy. This 'Pacifica Wing Chair' runs a cool $1,395. Michele: Marcel the Shell



I must have watched this adorable, hilarious stop-motion short by Jenny Slate (of Saturday Night Live) and Dean Fleischer-Camp a dozen times this week. Marcel is a talky, nebbishy hermit-crab shell who in this video explains eloquently all the trials and tribulations of being very tiny. His biggest regret? Not having a dog. Which turns out okay, because as he explains: Lint is a shell's best friend.