Friday Finds 7.29.11

Miyoko: Moveable Type: Letterpress on Wheels



We love food trucks and we love letterpress so it's no surprise we love a mashup of the two. Moveable Type is Portland, Oregon-based letterpress printer Kyle Durrie's project in which she's combining two of her favorite things: road trips and type. Funded through Kickstarter donations, Durrie renovated a Chevy van into a letterpress workshop and is traveling the United States for nine months (possibly more). She's in San Diego today (at Make Good) and then is off to Utah. Check out her schedule and if she's near your area, request a visit!



Diana: Byliner

A new site launched this past March called Byliner. It aggregates long-form articles from virtually every magazine out there and categorizes them based on subject, writer, and even if the story won a Pulitzer. Byliner is described as a "Pandora" of journalism that helps you discover new articles and writers, which I think is great. And terribly addicting.



Aaron: A History of the Title Sequence by Jurjen Versteeg



