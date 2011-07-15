Friday Finds 7.15.11

Geepers, I wish I was going to be in Minneapolis next week...Ever wondered about the acoustics of your local architectural wonder, the Parking Garage? About the synthesizer-capabilities of an original Apple-II in a FlatPak House? You can experience these wonders and more next week, when L.A.-based artist and performance collaborators Machine Project take their show on the road to the Walker Art Center, the first institution to support the collective in a wide range of musical and educational projects under the umbrella of their Summer Jubilee program. The hijinks start Tuesday (Music for Parking Garages happens Wednesday / the Apple II Beeptacular Spectacular is on Friday).



Jordan: Egg Press Charm Cards



Egg Press just keeps on keeping on making super fantastic stuff.The Portland-based letterpressers have a new collection of charm cards, allowing a lucky snail mail recipient to pop out the designs, slide them on the attached string or earring hooks, and rock a paper accessory on the spot. Love this.



Jaime: Design/Story



While at Dwell on Design last month, I met Mia Lewin, founder of Design/Story, a website that curates design objects (furniture, home accessories) by established and up-and-coming designers and groups them for sale around themes and backstories. For example, the I Need a Drink collection includes Iittala glassware, a corkscrew from Menu, and a reversible Verso wool throws (for throwing around your shoulders during an evening cocktail outside?). They also hold members-only sales, with pieces priced at "designer-direct prices." I get the sense from their website that they're still fleshing out their approach but it's a cool concept…



Diana: A Very Potter Musical







Dry your eyes—the final Harry Potter is coming to an end, folks. In honor of the last installment of the film series, which opened today, here's a fan-produced musical.



Amy: Washington D.C. on $85 a Day



I find lots of cool and interesting photos on the Internet, some of them on my own, some through friends. The other day, while roaming the new Google+, I saw this great series on a friend of a friend's page, and was all ready to give them kudos on a few great shots and a fun idea, when I realized they weren't their images at all. I eventually tracked down the original owner and location of the shots, and gave him a virtual high five. It's another example of photo credits gone awry on the interwebs, and how it really is important, especially to folks in the photo world, that we all give credit where credit is due. So, thanks Brendan McKeon, for a great idea, and to the internet for things going viral 3-4 years after they are originally posted, so I can finally see them.