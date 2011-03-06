Friday Finds 6.3.11

"Stand by Me" performed by musicians around the world from SKAT on Vimeo.

Happy Friday, folks. Here's a lovely vid of musicians from around the globe giving their interpretation of the Ben E. King classic, Stand by Me. It's not new, but it's nice, and not a half-bad way to spend five-and-a-half minutes. It was set up by Playing for Change, an organization which built a mobile recording studio and took it all over the world, getting performers on tape and syncing everything into a super harmonious mix of sounds and cultures. h/t to Amsterdam's What Design Can Do conference.