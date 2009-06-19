Friday Finds 6.19.09

I'm really excited about Dwell on Design next weekend. There will be so much cool stuff going on at the Convention Center, and I hope all you folks in the LA area can come by, check it out and say hello. One of the panels I'm most looking forward to moderating is Crafting and Creating in Consumer Culture. I've rounded up an all-star panel to talk about the role and relevancy of craft today and beyond. That cast includes Faythe Levine, maker-extraordinarie and director of the Handmade Nation film; Billie Lopez, founder of LA contemporary craft and sustainable design shop and DIY class central ReForm School; and Brian Singer (aka "someguy"), who created the 1000 Journals Project which saw one thousand blank diaries sent out around the world to become collaborative canvases. All three panelists will be on hand to talk about how small-scale design can have a big impact worldwide. Can't wait to see you all there! The panel takes place on Saturday the 27th at 1pm on the Design Innovation Stage.

Miyoko:

Cars Are Products Too: Ever since meeting design super-couple Mike Simonian and Maaike Evers at a San Francisco event last year, I've been a big fan. True designers, their creativity is never limited to a single discipline but spans from furniture for Fritz Hansen to work on the G1 phone by Google to the car of the future, which they'll be talking about with our editor-in-chief, Sam Grawe, next Saturday (June 27) at 1:30 at Dwell on Design's Design Innovation Forum. It's a session not to be missed.

Aaron:

I'm quite excited for Dwell on Design this year for a number of reasons, not least of which is the conversation I'll be having with William Stout, of William Stout Books and William Stout Publishers. Not only does Bill run the best architectural bookstore in San Francisco, he publishes a few volumes each year and, back in the olden times, was roommates with Steven Holl, who he says is not a particularly good cook. Bill will be on hand Sunday from 12:30-1:00 on the Design Innovation Stage to talk about rare architectural books and how to get your own collection up and running. I got a sneak peak at his presentation this morning and it looks pretty amazing. Be sure to catch Bill Stout in conversation Sunday June 28th at Dwell on Design.

Sarah:

Among other things, I'm looking to watching a live demonstration by Michael Cirino, founder of A Razor A Shiny Knife, who is going to show how to cook an egg exactly the way you want it. It may sound like a simple—even dull—cooking demonstration, but Cirino's understanding of the science and design behind food preparation makes this as performative as it is educational, and promises to shed light on the fleeting stages of an egg's cooking process. I expect to come away empowered to improve my subpar poaching skills. This demonstration will take place in the Valcucine Sustainable Kitchen on Sunday, June 28 at 12:30pm.

Tiffany (Dwell's summer editorial intern):

I can't wait to hear Birgit Lohmann, Emily Pilloton, Paul Petrunia, and other founders of some of my favorite design sites. I'm also excited to walk through and touch (and imagine that I will someday own) the homes in Dwell Outdoor, especially Reclaimed Space. Other coming highlights: roadtripping down with the Dwell crew and soaking up enough SoCal sunshine to bring back with me to the Bay Area for the rest of the summer.

Image: 1000 Journals Project