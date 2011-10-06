Friday Finds 6.10.11

On this Friday, catch a glimpse of what our editors have been raving about all week. The longest hug in MTV history (rumor has it they're STILL hugging), animated renditions of the best television series know to man (no bias here!), a guitarist who seeks stop "aimless knob-twiddling" (insert the obvious remark here), and a video of babies whose motions are akin to those in an inebriated state. Enjoy!