Friday Finds 5.27.11

Everett: I am always in awe of anyone who is able to photograph their lives beyond the annual birthday or holiday. Quinnford and Scout, a couple currently living in Manchester, U.K., take photo documentation to the next level by beautifully photographing their relationship in monthly intervals. The visceral series documents all aspects of a relationship and a few photographs are NSFW. Check out their website and Flickr.



Aaron: Midnight in Paris



I saw the new Woody Allen film Midnight in Paris last night and though I didn't much care for the tired jokes, surging nostalgia, and guileless romanticism, there was a certain pleasure in seeing Allen flesh out (one-dimensionally, I should add) the great artists of the 20s. Hemingway, Fitzgerald, Buñuel, Dali, Man Ray and others populate this jazz age fable, and as a postcard from the birth of modernism the fluffy film gives us all the stars in the firmament. A pity that Allen is such an aesthetic conservative, though. Next he'll be telling us how great Mozart is.



Jaime: Your Rainbow Panorama



Construction on Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson's new installation Your Rainbow Panorama was recently completed, and is set to open to the public on Saturday, May 28. Perched on top of the ARoS Museum of Art in Aarhus, Denmark, the circular walkway is clad in a full rainbow spectrum of glass, and looks freaking amazing. Also amazing: the museum's galleries take visitors through Dante’s Divine Comedy, leading up through the nine circles of Hell and the Mount of Purgatory to this new rooftop installation, which represents Paradise. According to Eliasson, "Your Rainbow Panorama enters into a dialogue with the existing architecture and reinforces what is assured beforehand, that is to say the view of the city. I have created a space which virtually erases the boundaries between inside and outside — where people become a little uncertain as to whether they have stepped into a work or into part of the museum. This uncertainty is important to me, as it encourages people to think and sense beyond the limits within which they are accustomed to moving."



Diana: The Alphabet by Alessandro Novelli



