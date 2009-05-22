Friday Finds 5.22.09

This week via my Twitter feed, I stumbled across this two-part guide to freeway interchanges on Infrastructurist , a great blog about building and moving in America. The posts identify and critique 23 designs engineers have crafted for us to get on and off highways, from the classic cloverleaf to the spaghetti bowl to the butt. Yes, the butt. I will happily take a ride on a turbine or braid but would probably avoid the spooey--especially if on foot or a bike.

Jordan: Sorry I'm Late

I had no idea how much I enjoyed watching stop-motion shorts until we started doing these weekly round-ups, but every week it seems another one has made its way through my reader, onto my radar, and into the Friday Finds. This is a magical little piece by Tomas Mankovsky, following the epic journey of a man who missed the bus. As the credits roll there's a bit of a peek behind the scenes, and the site has some very cool "Making Of" clips. Lots of fun to watch.

via It's Nice That

Sam: Skitsch

Skitsch was one of the (few) new brands to debut at Milan this year—to mixed acclaim—and it looks like they now also have a website up and running. Their mix of production and retail is something of a mixed bag. For instance you'll find this and then you'll find this. While the Euro is down from a few years back, you'd still think that Konstantin Grcic's clever bamboo chair 43 could be had for less than 4,500 Euros.