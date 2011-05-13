Friday Finds 5.13.11

Animated Sumo Swan Lake—need I say more? Actually, yes, considering that the 1,300 sketches that make up the three-minute video were drawn "using only the traditional tools of paper, pencils, and coffee" over the course of three weeks. Read up on how Holfeld did it here.



Jaime: Dean Kaufman's Photographs of 'Extreme Decor'



Here at Dwell, we love interiors that express the personalities of their residents, and welcome funkiness and quirkiness. That said, the six homes featured in New York magazine's recent Extreme Decor issue are totally, well— insane. Shot by Dean Kaufman, one of our favorite go-to photographers, the apartments feature things like paint squiggles all over the floor, walls, ceiling, and bed; fully crocheted bathrooms (even the toilet); and a kitted-out nursery in a childless apartment (Amy Sedaris, of course). Just try to look away.



Miyoko: 2011 National Magazine Award winner Garden and Gun



Earlier this week, the American Society of Magazine Editors announced the winners of its 2011 National Magazine Awards. Taking the top spot in the food, travel, and design magazines category was Garden and Gun. The zeen, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, centers around "how to live a life that is more engaged with the land, the literature, the music, the arts, the traditions, the food, and the authenticity that has shaped the Southern way of life," and it describes itself as "the only magazine that moves from sporting life to lush land and gardens, from architectural pursuits to adventurous travel, from food and drink to visual splendor." If it's new to you, as it was to me, it's worth a peek around at gardenandgun.com.