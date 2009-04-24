Friday Finds 4.24.09

I was drawn to these pictograms when I spotted them at ffffound. The link led me to a fascinating, inspiring site dedicated to the work of Gerd Arntz. Arntz was a German socialist artist and designer who lived from 1900-1988, working mostly in Vienna under the tutelage of Otto Neurath, where he developed a collection of 4000 pictograms (early infographics) that could be universal representations of industrial, demographic, political, and economic data. His brief biography is worth a read if you don't know about his work and the graphics are guaranteed to draw you in for a very long look. Awesome stuff.

Dakota: Last One Out, Please Turn on the Light: A survey of London's Remaining Professional Darkrooms



I spent my last year of high school in a makeshift dark room (a janitor's closet we hijacked without permission) learning basic photography largely by trial and error. I have fond memories of mixing chemicals, impatiently waiting for images to appear, and making so many mistakes. Richard Nicholson reflects on this same sentiment but on a professional level. These photographs are his response to the signs of a dying craft: Darkrooms closing their doors, film companies ceasing production, mom 'n' pop photo labs struggling to stay afloat. He has beautifully lit and captured these rooms as both personal and working spaces. "I have lit these often-gloomy spaces to reveal the beauty of the machinery; enlargers are masterpieces of industrial design," Nicholson says, "I miss the darkroom's ambience, the physicality of dodging and burning, the shaping of the light."

Brendan: VonKottwitz jewelry by Nina Stotler



This past week I found myself tucking into every store I could find in search for jewelry for my wife. We both love handmade jewelry, but honestly, there is lots of stuff out there I wouldn't buy for a secret santa gift. My friend, who knows my affinity for German typography and Bauhaus architecture, pointed me to VonKottwitz. The jewelry is beautiful and all handmade by Nina Stotler from her Brooklyn design studio. I was drawn particularly to the Industry Collection and walked away with The Multiple and The Bib, both beautifully showing off the nuts and bolts of craftsmanship.