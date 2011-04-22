Friday Finds 4.22.11

Jaime: Rad and Hungry



I've been noticing some pretty cool new subscription services out there for analog-spirited, design-loving people... like many of us at Dwell (we have our iPhones, but drool over letterpress cards). Jordan highlighted one in her product-of-the-day posting on Wednesday: Parchment Post, which sends out handmade cards and stationery every three months. I also like the 'Something Mighty Collection' on offer from Rad and Hungry: they source office and school supplies from around the world, and for $16 a month will ship you a package of pencils, notebooks, paperclips and the like, all from a single country. This month the focus is on Germany, but you can also order 'back issues' from Korea, France, and Mexico. As they write on their website: "Someone else’s daily diet of lo-fi designed goods is simple to them yet sacred to us, and vice versa. Let’s marvel at each other’s mundane, because that shit is dope."

Amid all of the web redesigns, Esquire was able to tidy up without fundamentally altering their content or navigation.

Aaron: Redesigned Esquire Homepage



Plenty of websites, especially those for big media endeavors, start to get cluttered as more and more features make their way online. Esquire tidied things up recently without fundamentally altering their navigation or content. It's rather like they took that fine suit in to the tailor, nipping a bit here and opening up a bit there. All told, it's a subtle upgrade that counts for quite a bit. Amanda: Mudejar video This is a lovely little video focusing on artisans in Spain that are restoring and creating Mudejar–style (inspired by Spain's Arabic past) coffered ceilings. Nice to see young designers keeping traditional methodology in place, while moving the bar firmly toward the future. Produced by Maite Felices.

French Poppa by artist Chris Piascik.

Justin Erickson's Back to the 80s posters .





Seems like there are a lot of revised and revamped movie posters making the rounds these days, but that doesn't mean they aren't still damn cool. Especially these. These are damn cool. Originally designed to promote a series of screenings of 80s classics in Toronto, they're available for purchase now. Clicking through the set will make you want to have a big time nostalgia-film marathon. HEYYY YOUUU GUYYYYSSSSSSSSSSSSSS !!! Dakota: Rooftop Bro Time

By now you must have thought to yourself, "What goes on at the Dwell office on Thursday afternoons?" The answer is: Getting distracted by dudes on the roof deck across the street. They were hulahooping.

Dwell was invited aboard Mike Horn's boat, the Pangaea, for a quick sail around San Francisco Bay.

Here's Mike Horn at the helm, steering the 115-foot-long boat out of Pier 40, where it was docked. He's circumnavigated the globe five times and his crew of two others arrived in San Francisco from Japan, a harrowing journey as they were caught in the tsunami.

Here's a view on the bay. The mast of the boat was incredibly tall and it looked like it would scrape the bottom of the Bay Bridge as we passed beneath it.