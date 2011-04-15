Friday Finds 4.15.11
Aaron: Type Sandwiches by David Schwen
I love sandwiches. I eat them a lot. I had a grilled cheese for lunch. I'd kinda like one of these typographic posters about sandwiches. Squint and it almost looks like one.
Miyoko: Peeps Diorama Contest
Hooray! It's that time again! The winners of the Washington Post Peeps Diorama Contest were featured in this slideshow this week. The Post anointed the "Chilean CoPeepapo Mine Rescue" diorama (that included the tube in which the 33 miners were rescued) as the winner but my hat goes off to the "Split Peep Soup Company" finalist and entrants "Angry Peeps" and "Despicable Peeps." Many more in the slideshow.
Diana: Photographs by Shauna Regan
Just heard about local photographer Shauna Regan today. Her images are quite stunning and I really like this one of the barber shop over on Divisadero and McAllister. Definitely captures the neighborhood, which, in my opinion, is the best in the city.
Jaime: Bach's Cantata 147, Played on a Giant Wooden Xylophone in a Forest
This is really beautiful: a long wooden xylophone in the woods that plays Bach’s Cantata 147, Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring when you drop a wooden ball at the top of the track. It was created for a commercial (for a limited-edition phone by DOCOMO) by Invisible Designs Lab’s Kenjiro Matsuo. Gorgeousness. Found via The Fox is Black.
Dakota: Hella Jongerius Tea Cosy
I'm working on a story on designer Hella Jongerius for an upcoming issue of Dwell, so I'm spending a lot of time looking at the beautiful objects that she creates. I wish that I could transport myself back to 1996 to buy one of these tea cosies. So Cosy.
These are just some damn lovely lists, plain and simple. Read 'em all. via @juliarothman
Songs of Love for Japan
This week I came across a pretty cool project, proving that a few people can get together to create something larger than themselves. Songs of Love for Japan, SOLFJ.org, is a project to raise $250k for the relief efforts in Japan. A small group of people have enlisted hundreds of artists to donate a song or two and then they're having a flash sale April 18 - April 21. All the tracks are rare, previously unreleased, b-sides, etc. What better way to do something meaningful for the people hit by this horrible tragedy, then by giving to an effort that will give 100% of your donation to the cause? AND you walk away with some great music! Can't find a better deal than that.