Friday Finds 4.15.11

Songs of Love for Japan



This week I came across a pretty cool project, proving that a few people can get together to create something larger than themselves. Songs of Love for Japan, SOLFJ.org, is a project to raise $250k for the relief efforts in Japan. A small group of people have enlisted hundreds of artists to donate a song or two and then they're having a flash sale April 18 - April 21. All the tracks are rare, previously unreleased, b-sides, etc. What better way to do something meaningful for the people hit by this horrible tragedy, then by giving to an effort that will give 100% of your donation to the cause? AND you walk away with some great music! Can't find a better deal than that.