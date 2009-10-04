Friday Finds 4.10.09

You have to click through some hoops and whatnot to get to this project (look out for a commentary piece on architect's websites coming in our June issue), but its worth the effort to get to the images of the YTL Residence (or you can go here for the abbreviated short-cut version). This private residence for a prominent Malaysian family is possibly one of the most incredible houses I've ever seen—it's almost hard to believe its real. There's something vaguely sickening about the idea of a 32,000 square foot home (and believe me I would be happy in 1/32nd of that), and the overall look of the exterior isn't very coherent, but Patrick Jouin's has composed this frankenstein out of beautiful interior vignettes and lush design details—such as the Verner Panton inspired ceiling fixtures, the carrara marble bar that looks like a big chunk of freshly chipped parmesan cheese, and beautifully detailed floating spiral stairs—that it's hard not to be wooed.

Aaron: The Classical Beat

I met Washington Post classical music critic Anne Midgette a few weeks ago while in the Post's offices and she told me about the new blog she'd be starting up for the Post called The Classical Beat. Well, it's here and it's rather good. With an emphasis on the DC area, but still taking a wider view of the American classical scene, The Classical Beat mixes quick posts, link round-ups and the columns Midgette files for the paper. As ever, her writing is sharp and her powers of description are clear. I particularly liked her recent review of a production of Benjamin Britten's canonical opera Peter Grimes.

Sarah: In the Kitchen with Andi Kovel



As an avid cook and food lover, I really enjoy reading DesignSponge's approach to checking out kitchens and testing our recipes from favorite designers. This week they ran a recipe from Andi Kovel of Esque. I'm a big fan of what she can do with glass (Andi was Dwell's expert for our review of glassware in our May 2008 issue), so it was fun to see how her creativity manifests in the kitchen.

Jordan and Miyoko (They picked the same one! Must be good.): Is This Your Luggage

Ever wonder where lost luggage ends up? It has to go somewhere; If that somewhere isn't on vacation with you, it will most likely be sold at auction with the proceeds going to charity. The curator of this site purchases these missing pieces to "satisfy a weird voyeuristic passion", then photographs the case with all the contents neatly laid out. A bit horrifying to think of your dirty laundry aired on the internet for all to see, but that sure didn't stop me from looking; I guess I have my own weird voyeuristic passion to contend with. One can only wonder about the thwarted travels of the owner of the little black rollie suitcase containing windbreaker, cargo pants, bikini, and naughty nurse mini-dress. (via Design Observer)

Kathryn: Intelligence in Lifestyle

Intelligence in Lifestyle, a magazine supplement to the Italian financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore. The page design is an interesting blend of seriously old-skool high-end fashion with good clean grid systems and that sort of flashy attention grabbing typography that only a newspaper designer would try to get away with. A definite counter to my training from April Greiman. And yet I find myself strangely attracted to it again and again.... but please, please, please, don't make us drop-cap! {shiver}

Image courtesy Is This Your Luggage