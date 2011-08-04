Friday Finds 4.08.11

Sam: Napoleon Screenplay After the success of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Stanley Kubrick set to work on making what would have been one of the most epic historical dramas ever made. Of course, his planned biopic on Napoleon never made it to the screen, but has been documented gloriously in this outrageous limited edition Taschen book . Of course that package sold out almost instantly and is now fetching ludicrous prices on the secondhand market, so for the rest of us that would love to imagine what Kubrick's failed masterpiece might have been, this google doc of the screenplay is the next best thing.

Jordan: The Art of Knitting: Masterpieces Reimagined



I am never not fascinated by new and interesting forms of knitting, so these iconic works of art, translated into textiles by a British collective called the Materialistics, are pretty much the best thing ever. If this kind of thing is also your cup'o'tea, check out these brilliant Penguin Classics embroidered by Jillian Tamaki.



Jaime: Stephen Wiltshire Draws Rome From Memory





Having had a less-than-inspiring week on the internets, I was at a loss for a Friday Find. Luckily Jordan sent this video my way, and, sure enough, it's the most amazing thing I've seen all week. It's not new, but new to me: artist Stephen Wiltshire, who is autistic, takes a helicopter ride over Rome and then proceeds, in three days, to draw the entire cityscape from memory. Unbelievable. He's also done Tokyo and Manhattan, among others.

Diana: The Brooklyn 'Hole"







THE HOLE from Alley Oop on Vimeo.

Found this documentary via BLDGBLG about a neighborhood in Brooklyn that's 30 feet below sea level, but really looks like it's thousands of miles out of place. Allegedly, the swampy area was a dumping ground for mafia folk looking to make bodies disappear fast. Neighborhood "Cowboys" reign supreme and there are more than a few tall tales to be told. Check it out.