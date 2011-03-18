Friday Finds 3.18.11

Photojournalist Finbarr O'Reilly documented anti-Qaddafi sentiments strewn across walls and on posters in Libya. Photo via Caricaturing-qaddafi">The New York Times.

Just clicked through a great slideshow on the NYT Lens Blog of Qaddafi-themed street art in Libya. "Like many dictators, Qaddafi carefully controlled how his image was used, often portraying himself as a deity or beloved leader," writes photojournalist Finbarr O'Reilly. I really love how any blank surface can become an instant forum for public opinion. It's also great to see grafitti in places other than the usual suspects (that's you, Brooklyn). Miyoko: Spanish Castellers by Mike Randolph

I stumbled upon this amazing video by Mike Randolph posted on Architizer that features an old Spanish tradition of teams of "Castellers" (Castle-ers) coming together in Tarragona, Spain, to create not only the tallest human tower of sell-supported individuals but the one that is built then unbuilt most gracefully (that means no falling from the top). Check out the video as well as this set of images on Kuriositas. Jordan: Cosmonaut Crashed Into Earth 'Crying in Rage'

Vladimir Komarov's remains in an open casket.

Designer Agustina Woodgate creates rugs made from repurposed teddy bears. A little more eco-friendly than your average bearskin.

Amazing: rugs pieced together from the hides of discarded teddy bears. I originally spotted them here, I then found my way over to the artist's website, where she explains: "The rugs not only reference the personal histories of the toy's owners, but investigate the rug as an object organizing and displaying memories and lineages. In Eastern Cultures, the oriental rug centralizes the living space in pattern, operating beyond utility to depict the spiritual and mental world in woven form." They are also super-fun, funny, and colorful.

The A. James Speyer and David Haid-designed house used as a set in Ferris Bueller's Day Off can be yours for a cool 1.65 million dollars.

Czech Republic-based Catworks offers a stunning array of modern and stylish accessories for cats. Mere "scratching posts" these are most definitely not.