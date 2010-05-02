Friday Finds 2.5.2010
Aaron: Packaging of the World
For being in essence a design site, I'm not totally nuts about the design of Packaging of the World. I do like it's curated look at packaging design, though. One that has no fear of everyday objects, (perish the paeans to preciousness) from a new look for Barbasol cans to how Wal-Mart presents its meat. There are worse ways to spend your time.
Miyoko: The 2009 Feltron Annual Report
Ever since I first discovered the Feltron Annual Report a few years back, I've been hooked. Nicholas Feltron is fantastic graphic designer (and Dwell contributor: He designed the February 2010 "Reno 411" article) and someone who shares my nerdy interest in data and statistics (earlier this year he and Ryan Case founded Daytum.com to aid in personal information tracking). Since 2005, Feltron has tracked his comings and goings--from places he's eaten to drinks he's consumed to movies he's watched to books he's read--and compiled them into a personal annual report. The 2009 report had a bit of a twist, as Feltron enlisted every person with whom he had "a meaningful encounter" to submit a survey of the meeting and based the report on the data he collected. While I don't find it as interesting as previous editions, it's still a fascinating piece of work.
Sarah: Fujisobo House
I spotted this copper-clad rarity at Archdaily earlier this week. It turns out that the three peaks on top are not just for visual effect, but to distribute daylight from the ceiling down through the white, cone-shaped interiors, and even into the lower levels through slits in the floor. The building is to house a beauty salon in Tokyo. It certainly won't be easy to overlook.
Jordan: Esther Coombs ceramics
Deep into a search for the perfect cup for tea, I stumbled upon the wonderfully upcycled work of Esther Coombs. The London–based artist finds ceramics from thrift stores and flea markets then hand-draws designs onto them, giving the tableware a brand new life and whole new look. I think I've finally found the mug of my dreams.
Amanda: Pitagori Suicchi
This week I am way into this weird-but-delightful educational puppet program from Japan. This particular episode features a Rube Goldberg Machine, which is described on Wikipedia as " a deliberately over-engineered machine that performs a very simple task in a very complex fashion." Children of the 1980s might recall the covetous wonder inspired by the Rube Goldberg Machines that appeared in such fine and classic films as The Goonies and Pee-Wee's Big Adventure.