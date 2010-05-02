Friday Finds 2.5.2010

Aaron: Packaging of the World



For being in essence a design site, I'm not totally nuts about the design of Packaging of the World. I do like it's curated look at packaging design, though. One that has no fear of everyday objects, (perish the paeans to preciousness) from a new look for Barbasol cans to how Wal-Mart presents its meat. There are worse ways to spend your time.

Miyoko: The 2009 Feltron Annual Report



Ever since I first discovered the Feltron Annual Report a few years back, I've been hooked. Nicholas Feltron is fantastic graphic designer (and Dwell contributor: He designed the February 2010 "Reno 411" article) and someone who shares my nerdy interest in data and statistics (earlier this year he and Ryan Case founded Daytum.com to aid in personal information tracking). Since 2005, Feltron has tracked his comings and goings--from places he's eaten to drinks he's consumed to movies he's watched to books he's read--and compiled them into a personal annual report. The 2009 report had a bit of a twist, as Feltron enlisted every person with whom he had "a meaningful encounter" to submit a survey of the meeting and based the report on the data he collected. While I don't find it as interesting as previous editions, it's still a fascinating piece of work.

I spotted this copper-clad rarity at Archdaily earlier this week. It turns out that the three peaks on top are not just for visual effect, but to distribute daylight from the ceiling down through the white, cone-shaped interiors, and even into the lower levels through slits in the floor. The building is to house a beauty salon in Tokyo. It certainly won't be easy to overlook.