Friday Finds 2.11.11

The pixelated ceiling of the new Nobis Hotel in downtown Stockholm, carved out of a pair of 19th century buildings.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

I've always been interested in hotels and travel, but with the new column I'm starting for Dwell.com—'Hotel Register' (stay tuned!)—I am even more actively keeping my eye out for inspiring and innovative hotel interiors. I'll be interviewing designers, and spotlighting creative design moves in properties worldwide. Here's one bit of eye candy I recently stumbled onto—the pixelated ceiling of the new Nobis Hotel in downtown Stockholm, carved out of a pair of 19th century buildings. Such a fresh, unexpected approach. I lerv it. Diana: Pentagram's "See Opposite" Antigrams

One of Pentagram's illustrated "See Opposites" antigrams.

Before coming across "See Opposite," I hadn't heard of antigrams, which are rare types of anagrams. According to Pentagram, "If you take a word or phrase, and using all the same letters, make another word or phase with the opposite meaning, the new word or phrase is called the "antigram" of the original." If you like anagrams and word puzzles, check this one out. And if word puzzles give you dyslexia, the accompanying illustrations that act as clues are also fun to click through.

The Museum of Underwater Modern Art in Mexico is comprised of lifesize cement sculptures, all created by Jason deCaires Taylor

Amanda: La Evolucion Silenciosa by Artist Jason deCaires Taylor

First things first: Did you know that there is a museum dedicated to submerged artworks in Cancun? Well there is, and it's called The Museum of Underwater Modern Art, Mexico. The "museum" is comprised of lifesize cement sculptures, all created by Jason deCaires Taylor, that are lowered underwater, and left to weather the watery depths. As time marches on, the figures become an artificial coral reef, slowly changing shape and mottled texture. Creepy and beautiful. via the awesomely named Tumblr Damn, Gina

Mutatoes is a vivid and colorful collection of funny fruits and vegetables.

Miyoko: Mutatoes You say mutated tomato, Uli Westphal says mutato. In this vivid and colorful collection of funny fruits and vegetables, the German artists features produce all with far too many parts, such as globular lemons or thumbs-up-shaped eggplants. Click through the slideshow or order the print of all the mutant foods. Aaron: Playmobil Stop Motion Joy Division



I really can't get enough of this stop motion video that recasts the four lads in Joy Division and Sir John Peel himself as Playmobil toys. Toys who then rip through the 79 Peel Session version of Transmission. Keep a special eye on the Playmobil version of JD drummer Stephen Morris. Perfect. via Stereogum Jordan: 64-Year-Old Kayaker Completes Trans-Atlantic Voyage

64-year-old, Polish-born Alexsander Doba set of from Senegal in a solo, man-powered kayak and crossed the Atlantic to Brazil.