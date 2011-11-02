Friday Finds 2.11.11
Jaime: Nobis Hotel, Stockholm
I've always been interested in hotels and travel, but with the new column I'm starting for Dwell.com—'Hotel Register' (stay tuned!)—I am even more actively keeping my eye out for inspiring and innovative hotel interiors. I'll be interviewing designers, and spotlighting creative design moves in properties worldwide. Here's one bit of eye candy I recently stumbled onto—the pixelated ceiling of the new Nobis Hotel in downtown Stockholm, carved out of a pair of 19th century buildings. Such a fresh, unexpected approach. I lerv it.
Before coming across "See Opposite," I hadn't heard of antigrams, which are rare types of anagrams. According to Pentagram, "If you take a word or phrase, and using all the same letters, make another word or phase with the opposite meaning, the new word or phrase is called the "antigram" of the original." If you like anagrams and word puzzles, check this one out. And if word puzzles give you dyslexia, the accompanying illustrations that act as clues are also fun to click through.
Amanda: La Evolucion Silenciosa by Artist Jason deCaires Taylor
First things first: Did you know that there is a museum dedicated to submerged artworks in Cancun? Well there is, and it's called The Museum of Underwater Modern Art, Mexico. The "museum" is comprised of lifesize cement sculptures, all created by Jason deCaires Taylor, that are lowered underwater, and left to weather the watery depths. As time marches on, the figures become an artificial coral reef, slowly changing shape and mottled texture. Creepy and beautiful. via the awesomely named Tumblr Damn, Gina
Miyoko: Mutatoes You say mutated tomato, Uli Westphal says mutato. In this vivid and colorful collection of funny fruits and vegetables, the German artists features produce all with far too many parts, such as globular lemons or thumbs-up-shaped eggplants. Click through the slideshow or order the print of all the mutant foods.
Aaron: Playmobil Stop Motion Joy Division
I really can't get enough of this stop motion video that recasts the four lads in Joy Division and Sir John Peel himself as Playmobil toys. Toys who then rip through the 79 Peel Session version of Transmission. Keep a special eye on the Playmobil version of JD drummer Stephen Morris. Perfect. via Stereogum
This guy is just hands down, well-and-truly the hardest core dude around. At 64-years-old, Polish-born Alexsander Doba set of from Senegal in a solo, man-powered kayak, and just shy of 100 days later he hit the shore in Brazil. He traveled nearly 5000KM through the deep Atlantic Ocean. Un-freaking-real. via @erikmal