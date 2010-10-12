Friday Finds 12.10.2010

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Perhaps this is old news, but still amazing, even late to the game: A slew of Twitter users, using the hashtag #KanyeNewYorkerTweets, have taken it upon themselves to pair Kanye West's actual tweets ("Why girls from Stockholm be so fresh???") with actual New Yorker cartoons, to hilarious effect. Scroll on through. Amanda: The Egg House

Photograph courtesy the Beijing Times.

I got a big kick out of reading about 24-year-old Dai Haifei, a recent graduate in Beijing who decided to build his own little egg-shaped domicile on the street outside his office. Haifei, who trained as an architect, was inpsired by a similar project that he saw at the 2010 Shanghai Biennale and decided to make a go of it when he realized that he couldn't afford his city's climbing rental prices. The structure, which is clad in burlap sacks filled with grass seeds and wood chips, has an interior skeleton of bamboo splints and contains only a bed, a lamp, and a water heater. No word on whether Haifei is breaking any laws by squatting on the city sidewalk, but the egg is mounted on wheels—so if he's hassled by the Beijing powers that be, he can just roll his egg on down the street. via Rob Love (aka @bizalich)

Miyoko: Haters Gonna Hate

Most of the time I'm able to find the silver lining, the constructive criticism, in a negative comment. But sometimes, haters just gonna hate. What a happy find, then, to stumble upon a post at Urlesque from earlier this year with the blog's favorite HGH images that circled the web. While Jordan and I loved the creative alternatives Taters Gonna Tate and Waiters Gonna Wait, our favorite was this image of this happy dude in his sleeping bag with legs. Michele: Alexis Tjian in Apartment Therapy

Check out our photo editor Alexis Tjian's house this week on Apartment Therapy! The tour of her lovely East Bay abode is full of creative touches and pretty flourishes. Plus: CUTE DOGS Zito and Vergil. Jordan: Reversed Volumes by Mischler Traxler