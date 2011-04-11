Friday Finds 11.04.11

Aaron: The Replacements!!!!!!



Thanks to our managing editor, Michele Posner, I've been on a pretty massive Replacements kick this week. Those dudes totally kill with their loose, Minneapolitan punk. They didn't make too many videos in their glory days (too obstinate/drunk for that) but the video for their excellent track Bastards of Young off the album Tim is a hilarious eff you to MTV and music video culture.



Jaime: D.H. Lawrence Windows



The L.A. design firm Commune keeps a sporadic Tumblr blog and they post interesting discoveries from time to time. Most recently they shared these photos they snapped on a trip to New Mexico of hand-painted windows by D.H Lawrence in the bathrooms of the Mabel Luhan house. I love the idea—they add great atmosphere, and a pleasantly lite-hippie-hipster vibe. Cheaper than stained glass—and removable with a razor blade scraper. Might need to try this treatment at home...



Diana: Occupy Oakland



This week, the news has been abuzz with the protests in Oakland. I don't need to give a full synopsis of the port closure and splinter groups that rioted through the night, but I do need to share this photo of our favorite Fresh Prince character snapped by the BayCitizen.



Leah: Super Breakout Bangle



I really dig this asymmetrical wood and acrylic bangle designed by Weaselfactory. It can be customized to the color of your choice. I am diggin' this green and light wood bangle color combo...probably because of the green dino in the background. Wonder if he comes with the purchase? Check out their other playful accessories on Etsy.



Katie: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On: Things About Me



A while back, Michele introduced us to the lovable creature and YouTube sensation, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. It just so happens that Marcel is the leading mollusk in a new picture book (published earlier this week) suitable for children's collections and adult coffee tables alike. The best news? The story book will not only be available in print, but will also be released as a special interactive e-book. Both versions of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On: Things About Me, will feature oil paintings of Marcel at home doing what little shells do best—like, say, hang glide from a Dorito.



Julia: DODOcase



I've just been introduced to DODOcase, a San Francisco-based company that uses classic bookbinding techniques to make iPad cases. Not only are these cases good lookin' and stylish, they are all handmade in our fair City by the Bay and feature an eco-friendly interior tray made of ultra-strong, yet lightweight, bamboo. They have great color and design options, and have also recently created DODOcase for J.Crew. How does one choose the right case? Too much to get one of each? Check them out!



Alejandro: The Ultimate Tumblr for Car Fans



Chicagoan Chelsea Pawlicki has compiled this must-see collection of photographs for BMW fanatics and car lovers in general.