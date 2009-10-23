Friday Finds 10.23.09

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

It might be totally shallow, but I've been having a good time this week looking at pics and videos of nice-looking Euros on bikes. The Vélib’ gets some serious play on Copenhagen Cycle Chic, as does Paris in general, but in the main these street shots of various cyclists in various cities has afforded me a bit of fun. As I write this it's pissing rain in San Francisco, making a ride in any of these world capitals look all the more appealing. Kyle: Arkitip Shop

If you find yourself in Los Angeles this weekend and you're looking for a unique shopping experience, drop by the Arkitip Shop. This is a unique opportunity to flip through their archives and to check out the studio--which is only rarely open to the public--where the seminal art magazine comes together. Many limited-edition prints and magazines will be on view and available for purchase and feature the work of Evan Hecox, Geoff Mcfetridge, and Michael Leon, to name a few. Hecox, Mcfetridge, and Leon have all contributed illustrations to Dwell in the past; thanks to the Arkitip crew for bringing their work to our attention. This Sunday only, October 25th, 2009, from 12-5. Sarah: Felt and Wire Shop

I was extremely excited to see the launch of a brand new online store called Felt & Wire Shop, which specializes in all sorts of beautifully designed paper goods. Curated by the paper manufacturer Mohawk Fine Papers, the shop features stationery, invitations, journals, calendars, posters, gift wrap—all things paper. I really love the antique letterpress by Pie Bird Press, like this bright green gooseberry card.

Miyoko: Halloween Costumes for Urban Planners Halloween is around the corner and though my orange-and-black holiday inclinations generally tend more toward carving pumpkins and spotting inflatable lawn decorations, this rather witty Planetizen post about urban planning-inspired costumes caught my eye. Nate Berg, the site's assistant editor and a Dwell contributor who penned the article, offers amusing ideas from being a Big Box store (simply wear a cardboard box) to Green Roof (wear a hat with leaves glued to the top). My favorite: Urban Growth Boundary. In Berg's words: "This is a good one for making friends. Get yourself a hula hoop and see how many people can fit inside. How many people can your region support?"