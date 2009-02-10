Friday Finds 10.2.09

I'll be the first to admit that sometimes it's imperative for your sanity to just space out for a minute. Hence the Magic Dot flash app created by Cesmes —aka programmer Sampo Pihlaja. It's like digital mitosis, and the colorful and slowly shifting forms lull me into an often much needed Zen-like dream state.

Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne has been in the news a lot lately--understandable since his new book, Bicycle Diaries, was recently released. I read this story in the Wall Street Journal a few weeks back but its main question has stuck with me since: What make a city livable? In the article, penned by Byrne himself, he identifies his ideal metropolis as somewhere large enough to allow anonymity yet emotionally warm enough that people make eye contact, a place that offers a sense of security but has enough chaos in it to make it sexy. It's a great read and he concludes with a great point: "The perfect city isn't static. It's evolving and ever changing, and its laws and structure allow that to happen."

Jordan: Breakfast Machine

This made me stop my blogroll scroll for a bunch of reasons, not least of which was how much it reminded me of the opening scenes from two favorite films from my youth: Pee Wee's Big Adventure, and Back to the Future. As a kid, the thought of having elaborate contraptions to make your toast and squeeze the OJ seemed like pretty much the neatest thing ever (along with, you know, that bright red bike and a time-traveling DeLorean). The Breakfast Machine, by Yuri Suzuki and Masa Kimura, makes it happen—that long-standing dream to complicate the simplest tasks with an intricate series of chain reactions can be an amazing/ridiculous reality that actually exists outside of a beat-up VHS tape. I love that this thing takes up an entire room! I don't speak Dutch so unfortunately I can't understand the video, but this project must have been so much fun to work on. Doc Brown would most definitely approve, and Rube Goldberg would be proud. (A little Google search turned up a great Gizmodo post, Top Ten Rube Goldberg Machines Featured on Film: Goonies! Edward Scissorhands! Uh, haha...Ernest Goes to Jail?!)

Kathryn: A Whole Mess of Things