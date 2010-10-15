Friday Finds 10.15.2010

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Here's a fun little word game that's sort of a web-based game of telephone crossed with free word association. Enter in any word, and the yahoo search loop will bring up the next search term and so on. Web 2.0 has become pretty rote, so it's nice to see that there's still some experimentation going on out there. Miyoko: The Designer and the Chef Behind The Geometry of Pasta

I saw an image online from The Geometry of Pasta the other day but didn't realize it was part of a larger project, a book in fact. This week, however, we were treated to a Q&A on Imprint with the designer and chef behind the noodle shape history-plus-cookbook tome. While I wish the interview went on longer, there's the book (printed entirely in black and white) to follow up with.

Jaime: Phat Knits

I love these chunky 'Phat Knits' that Dutch designer Bauke Knottnerus created in 2008. Some are actually knit using gigantic knitting needles; others are knotted. They can be used as lounge-y furniture or as super-thick rugs. I know they've been around for a while but I just re-stumbled onto them and I love their playful vibe. Imagine watching TV on one of those coiled, knotted nests?

Aaron: Hallelujah Junction by John Adams

I'm on the road at the moment—zipping on the fleet-railed Acela between Philadelphia and New York—but I'm pleased to report that the book I brought along for my trip is first rate. Modernist composer John Adams' 2008 memoir Hallelujah Junction is as fine an account of post-war American classical music as I've come across, yet manages to be an equally illuminating look at the process, personality, failures and successes of one of our great living artists. If you've already fallen for Adams—I can't stop listening to Shaker Loops—pick up this book. It's a warm, insightful, utterly readable description of what it's like to make music in America. Amanda: Compendium of 17th-Century Anatomical Illustrations from Japan