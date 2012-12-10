Friday Finds 10.12.12
Kelsey: Maynard L. Parker Modern Photography Archive
A friend who's working on the Miller House digital archive (amazing stuff in its own right!) turned me onto the Parker Collection, owned by The Huntington Library in Southern California. You can search the entire database for mid-century homes in the Southwest and California, but current favorites are two sets of archival photos featuring Alexander Girard's own residences. The legendary graphic designer and architect was working in Herman Miller's textile department in the early 1950s, then moved to New Mexico where his love of folk art reigned supreme. Worth a gander!
Diana: Micro Cubebot Color Explosion
David Weeks' Cubebot is one of our favorite toys, hands down. How to improve on near perfection? Release it in seven new colors and a kaleidoscopic version. Find 'em at Areaware.
Olivia: Bryan Lewis Saunder
Exploring his self-perception, artist Bryan Lewis Saunders took nearly every mind-altering drug and drew self-portraits during each experience. The project, called DRUGS, offers a fascinating glimpse into the brain on both illegal and—perhaps more disturbingly—legal drugs.
Tammy: Candy Drop Props
Brightly colored, playful, and durable, Assemblyroom's Hyde Stool sweetens the daily grind of collaborating around the office. Made from Camira fabric and PU-CMHR foam, the fully upholstered stool creates an all-in-one lightweight, comfortable, and stackable seat that is easy to move around and store.