Friday Finds 1.8.10

Aaron: Architectural Photographer Rasmus Norlander This week I stumbled upon the top-drawer work of Stockholm-based architectural photographer Rasmus Norlander. Though I'd seen some of this work before, and some of it certainly merits a second view, I was most excited to see his small set of photos of Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa (above). Meant to be the main stadium for this year's world cup, the construction shots of architects Populous and Boogertman Urban Edge and Partners 's new pitch show the swelling trend of signature stadiums as the hallmark of international sporting events. Though it's not quite as inventive as Herzog and de Meuron's Bird's Nest for the Beijing Olympics, it's certainly in that vein. via It's Nice That

On the package-design treasure site The Dieline I spotted this coffee tin for Paulig by Finnish designer Sanna Annukka , whose work will be familiar to most of you from Marimekko 's library of textiles. Apparently I'm a sucker for this graphic, tribal/fairytale style, and of course the new tin looks perfect next to some vintage coffee serviceware from the same part of the world.

Jordan: A Collection a Day



I absolutely love Lisa Congdon's latest creative endeavor. The San Francisco-based artist will be documenting a collection a day for the entirety of 2010, posting a photograph, drawing, or painting of well-loved assemblages that she owns or dreams up. From clothespins to twigs to vintage erasers, there's a simple beauty and sense of magic in these sets, and, having had the pleasure of chatting with Lisa about her enamelware for a piece in our March issue (keep your eyes our for it!), it's especially neat to see some of her other favorite things.

Amanda: Alexander Calder's Circus

I'm charmed by this vintage video depicting the artist and his handmade "circus" comprised of delicately crafted wire figurines. Calder began building his "Cirque Calder" in the 1920s, using string, rubber, textiles and other found objects. The pieces became a sort of portable art show, contained within a suitcase that he would schlep around and unpack for improvised performances. If you are ever in New York, and want to see the Circus in person, stop by the Whitney Museum—it's part of their permanent collection.