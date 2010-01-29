Friday Finds 1.29.2010

Aaron: Morphic Resonance Poster by Nous Vous



I came across a pretty cool poster this week for the Morphic Resonance show at Project Space Leeds in Leeds, England. Not only did I dig the graphic by Nous Vous, but I particularly like how they deconstructed the thing, giving view to how it all came together here. Graphic design demystified. Via TRMW

Miyoko: Pictory—Coming Home



Sarah chose Pictory as her Friday Find when the online magazine first launched, and this week I'm pointing you back there (if you haven't been hooked on your own yet) to view their Coming Home showcase. The feature presents 25 stories (captions, photographs, written stories, and tweets, including one from Sarah) about "The house I grew up in" and what childhood was like. The magazine's Local Delicacy theme just closed (my submission, as a true Buffalonian: "Dear @Pictory, Real wings are never called 'Buffalo wings' nor 'chicken wings' (just 'wings') & are always served with celery & blue cheese.") but the call for entries for images, stories, and tweets is still open for: The One Who Got Away, Neighborhood Treasure (in collaboration with Good Magazine), Spring Break Stories, Portrait of a Place: London, and Learning from Our Elders.

