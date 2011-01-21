Friday Finds 1.21.11

Photo from Alain Delorme's "Totems" series.

I was caught by these hilarious and amazingly absurd images of photographer Alain Delorme's Totems series. Taken in the streets of Shanghai, these shots depict the unbelievable piles of "stuff" carried by bicycle commuters through the city. They are manufactured scenes that are colorful and graphic, and are a fun spin on the tradition of typological work from photographers like the Bechers. Jordan: Relics to Reefs

Whoaaaa. I am forever fascinated—and a little bit terrified—of mysteries of the deep. This epic National Geographic slideshow of sunken ships-turned-reefs is unreal. Go forth and click through. @scuttlefish Sam: Polizei Moments by Polizei Motion

Artwork from Polizei Motion.

The always fantastic music blog Polizei Motion put together this awesome mix recently. No write up of mine will do it more justice than the author's own description: "The story of a lonely motorcycle cop who plunged too far into a seedy cesspool of meth-ed out boogie rockers, switchblade-wielding disco babes, LSD-smuggling hippies, and internal corruption at the highest ranks." Aaron: Bloggers

One of photographer Gabriela Herman's "Bloggers."

This set of photos by Gabriela Herman peels back the digital curtain to offer a glimpse at 16 bloggers. The pics are certainly staged to suggest that blogging is about as solitary a pursuit as you can get, and many subjects' pasty white skin is lit only by the cold glow of a MacBook. Nonetheless, quite appealing stuff the loneliness of the long distance blogger. Miyoko: Literal Caption Contest

TheMonkeysYouOrdered.com runs their own caption contests for the New Yorker's cartoons

This is the Unhappy Hipsters of New Yorker cartoons (only funnier). TheMonkeysYouOrdered.com have been running their own caption contests for the magazine's cartoons with one slight alteration: They're looking for the best literal captions, such as one submission for an incognito God handing the Ten Commandments to Moses that simply reads, "Here." Jaime: A Rolling Masterplan by Jagnefalt Milton

A Rolling Masterplan by Jagnefalt Milton.

Discovered on Dezeen: this fantasy masterplan by Swedish architects Jagnefalt Milton, for Åndalsnes in Norway. The architects' plan calls for boxy buildings that would roll through the city on existing railway tracks, "depending on seasons and situations." They envision a mobile hotel, swimming pool, and concert hall. Their proposal won third place in an open international competition. Surreal, but also not entirely far-fetched... Brendan: Elroy of Supakitch and Koralie Beautiful and inspiring process video by Elroy of artists Supakitch and Koralie in Sweden. Meigan: Konditori Valand

The interior of Konditori Valand in Stockholm, Sweden.

In a random 'modernist' research tangent, I came across this true mid-century gem in Stockholm, Sweden. Not only are the original owners (husband and wife) Stellan & Magdalena Åström still operating this very special mid-century modern spot, but Stellan designed the interior himself in 1954. Aside from the cafe's cakes, everything in the cafe is original. I wonder what is on the menu here. I would love to visit this cafe, tomorrow, if I could! Diana: Anything Goes

Gordon Matta-Clark is known for slicing structures, such as this bifurcated house.

Capsule history lessons are a favorite of mine, especially ones with great photos. I just happened upon this slideshow of Gordon Matta-Clark's work (famous for slicing and dicing entire buildings, among other things) narrated by critic Peter Schjeldahl. (via The New Yorker) Amy: toomuchchocolate.org and Alexa Meade

Photographer, and recent Dwell contributor, Jake Stangel loves photographs, and photographers, and really anything remotely photo related. His excitement about it is infectious. So I make sure check in on his site, toomuchchocolate.org, every Wednesday and Sunday for his (and sometimes other contributors) latest finds. Its not his personal portfolio site, but rather a place to showcase other photographer's work he loves. Always something interesting, beautiful and new to see. This week, I also came across the work of Alexa Meade, and it's too cool not to share! It took me about 5 times of looking at her work before I could see the real person in the painting. Her work incredibly takes real people, and paints them into a life size painting, and then photographs it, totally blurring the line between real and surreal. Its a person, wait, no, its a painting... no a person, but maybe a painting? I love it when I see art that is so engaging on so many levels.

Alexa Meade's "painted people."

The header imagery gives a glimpse of what's to come at Hyperbole and a Half.

This isn't a new find, but man oh man I love this site so much. Everything she does is so absurd and hilarious—I literally laugh out loud everytime she posts something new. It's one of my favorite places to go on the Interwebs. Dakota: Photographs from the Sydney Police Department

A period photograph from the Sydney Police Department.