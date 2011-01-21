Friday Finds 1.21.11
Alexis: Alain Delorme's Totems Series
I was caught by these hilarious and amazingly absurd images of photographer Alain Delorme's Totems series. Taken in the streets of Shanghai, these shots depict the unbelievable piles of "stuff" carried by bicycle commuters through the city. They are manufactured scenes that are colorful and graphic, and are a fun spin on the tradition of typological work from photographers like the Bechers.
Whoaaaa. I am forever fascinated—and a little bit terrified—of mysteries of the deep. This epic National Geographic slideshow of sunken ships-turned-reefs is unreal. Go forth and click through. @scuttlefish
The always fantastic music blog Polizei Motion put together this awesome mix recently. No write up of mine will do it more justice than the author's own description: "The story of a lonely motorcycle cop who plunged too far into a seedy cesspool of meth-ed out boogie rockers, switchblade-wielding disco babes, LSD-smuggling hippies, and internal corruption at the highest ranks."
This set of photos by Gabriela Herman peels back the digital curtain to offer a glimpse at 16 bloggers. The pics are certainly staged to suggest that blogging is about as solitary a pursuit as you can get, and many subjects' pasty white skin is lit only by the cold glow of a MacBook. Nonetheless, quite appealing stuff the loneliness of the long distance blogger.
This is the Unhappy Hipsters of New Yorker cartoons (only funnier). TheMonkeysYouOrdered.com have been running their own caption contests for the magazine's cartoons with one slight alteration: They're looking for the best literal captions, such as one submission for an incognito God handing the Ten Commandments to Moses that simply reads, "Here."
Discovered on Dezeen: this fantasy masterplan by Swedish architects Jagnefalt Milton, for Åndalsnes in Norway. The architects' plan calls for boxy buildings that would roll through the city on existing railway tracks, "depending on seasons and situations." They envision a mobile hotel, swimming pool, and concert hall. Their proposal won third place in an open international competition. Surreal, but also not entirely far-fetched...
Brendan: Elroy of Supakitch and Koralie
Beautiful and inspiring process video by Elroy of artists Supakitch and Koralie in Sweden.
In a random 'modernist' research tangent, I came across this true mid-century gem in Stockholm, Sweden. Not only are the original owners (husband and wife) Stellan & Magdalena Åström still operating this very special mid-century modern spot, but Stellan designed the interior himself in 1954. Aside from the cafe's cakes, everything in the cafe is original. I wonder what is on the menu here. I would love to visit this cafe, tomorrow, if I could!
Capsule history lessons are a favorite of mine, especially ones with great photos. I just happened upon this slideshow of Gordon Matta-Clark's work (famous for slicing and dicing entire buildings, among other things) narrated by critic Peter Schjeldahl. (via The New Yorker)
Photographer, and recent Dwell contributor, Jake Stangel loves photographs, and photographers, and really anything remotely photo related. His excitement about it is infectious. So I make sure check in on his site, toomuchchocolate.org, every Wednesday and Sunday for his (and sometimes other contributors) latest finds. Its not his personal portfolio site, but rather a place to showcase other photographer's work he loves. Always something interesting, beautiful and new to see.
This week, I also came across the work of Alexa Meade, and it's too cool not to share! It took me about 5 times of looking at her work before I could see the real person in the painting. Her work incredibly takes real people, and paints them into a life size painting, and then photographs it, totally blurring the line between real and surreal. Its a person, wait, no, its a painting... no a person, but maybe a painting? I love it when I see art that is so engaging on so many levels.
This isn't a new find, but man oh man I love this site so much. Everything she does is so absurd and hilarious—I literally laugh out loud everytime she posts something new. It's one of my favorite places to go on the Interwebs.
This is a collection of images from the Sydney Police department of mugshots taken in the 20's and 30's. From what I can gather, the police took special photographs of individuals they wanted to keep a closer eye on. The photo details say these images were taken when the subjects were recently apprehended and that they were seemingly encouraged to compose themselves as they wished to reveal style, idiosyncrasies, etc. in addition to physical characteristics. I love the level of detail and range of body language in these shots. And the notes written on them!
If you visit the Sydney Historic Houses and Trust site, you can see the full Justice & Police system photograph archive which includes more portraits and a broader range of images (evidence, scenes, even photos from within a stolen camera) dating from the 10's to the 60s.